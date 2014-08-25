RTI and Converging Systems Link LED Lighting

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has made available its new two-way driver that allows users to control LED systems from Converging Systems’ portfolio of lighting solutions with an RTI control system. The driver makes it extremely easy for integrators to implement LED lighting in settings such as restaurants, bars, and home theaters.

“Our new Converging Systems two-way driver opens the door for integrators to offer complete LED and themed lighting control within residential and commercial installations,” said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. “Because the driver enables easy control and lighting adjustments on the fly via an RTI interface, our dealer network gains an incredibly powerful tool to bring customers highly customizable LED lighting capabilities.”

Developed by RTI, the new two-way driver creates an incredibly simple solution for adding control of Converging Systems’ powerful LED lighting controllers, along with their flexible RGB, RGB+W, and single color LED lighting arrays as well as third-party DMX fixtures. This enables a wide range of LED adjustment options to be easily selected, saved, and programmed directly through any RTI interface — including the ability to modify RGB color, hue, saturation, and brightness to emit captivating blends of up to 16.7 million colors. The solution also provides convenient preset options, extremely accurate dissolve rates without flicker or color shifting, and flexible sequence rates that allow users to set sequencing between different color changes.

Featuring full-color or monochrome LED capabilities and support for up to 254 LED devices, the driver can be used with Converging Systems’ ILC-100 Intelligent Lighting Controllers through the company’s IBT-100 serial interface or the Ethernet-enabled e-Node interface. The innovative e-Node adapter processes incoming RTI commands and translates them into DMX lighting commands that can be directly routed to any third-party DMX fixture — eliminating costly front-end DMX controllers and associated hardware and programming — thus saving labor time and the number of devices that would be otherwise required.

“With the wide market penetration of RTI’s control systems throughout the world and the rapidly evolving demand for innovative, intelligent LED lighting controllers that are ETL Listed and Philips Licensed, dealers and installers will welcome the seamless integration this new driver provides,” said Craig Douglass, president of Converging Systems. “Our partnership with RTI is highly beneficial for our customers as end users will appreciate the simple, intuitive operation it brings to their lighting applications.”