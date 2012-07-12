PSA Reveals Date, Location for PSA-TEC 2013

PSA Security Network has revealed the date and location of its 2013 education and networking event, PSA-TEC.

PSA-TEC offers physical security professionals the opportunity to earn or maintain industry credentials, as well as build their knowledge and professional network in business optimization and acumen, the latest technologies, managed services, leadership development, and much more.

PSA-TEC 2013 will be held from May 6-10, 2013, with the exhibit hall open on Wednesday, May 8, at the Westin Westminster in Westminster, CO. Early bird registration is set to begin on February 18, 2013 and end on April 19, 2013.

"PSA-TEC is truly one-of-a-kind and is open to all security professionals, from the integrator to the end-user. The 2012 event exceeded the expectations of PSA-TEC attendees and event sponsors, and we fully expect PSA-TEC 2013 to continue the tradition of constant improvement," said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. "We are proud to be able to bring together elite professionals and visionaries from the security industry to learn about the latest specialized technologies, industry developments, and business management techniques. There is something of value here for personnel at any level of the organization."