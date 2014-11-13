RPV Hopes to Bridge Architectural Gap with New Hire

Steven Pedroza will join the rp Visual Solutions team as architectural solutions specialist. Steven comes to RPV with 17 years of AV Industry experience in providing solutions.

"We're thrilled to bring Steven to our team," said president Randy Pagnan. "Steven's experience with challenging mounting projects makes him a natural fit for RPV as we're recognized in the industry for engineering large, curved, tilt, touch, or architecturally integrated mounts."

"Working with RPV means I can provide more than a mount. I will be responsible for helping RPV with Architectural Mounting Solutions for any challenging application. With my experience in providing complete turn-key solutions for audio-visual systems, service & support, and unique custom mounting solutions, I am here to support RPV's customers," shared Pedroza.