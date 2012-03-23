Poland's Call2Action Selects BroadSign Software

A leading digital signage network operator in Poland, Call2Action, has completed the deployment of BroadSign's SaaS platform on its 3400-screen network and is installing new digital signs in grocery stores across the country.

Call2Action will add 600 new screens by the end of March, bringing the total number of locations to 239. The expansion will allow the company to reach up to 30 percent of adult Poles.

Among the decisive factors in selecting BroadSign were the advertiser-friendly campaign reporting system and responsive technical support. BroadSign's support team helped Call2Action migrate 3400 existing screens to its software and start the new installations immediately.

"BroadSign and Call2Action form a symbiosis," said Michal Maciuk, a senior executive at Call2Action. "BroadSign equips us with a powerful and versatile system for communicating with the customers. Our screens become part of the shopping process; moreover, they enhance it. As a leader in innovation, we always aim to use the best tools possible -- that is why we have chosen BroadSign."

Call2Action is an advertising-supported business and its networks in Tesco hypermarkets, Alma delicatessen chain and Piotr i Pawel supermarkets offer national reach to brands. The content is produced in partnership with TVN News Agency and advertising sales are brokered by TVN Media. Both partners belong to TVN Group -- the largest media group in Poland.

Call2Action delivers two types of what they call "consumer television" programming: Wait TV -- aimed at shoppers in the checkout lines -- and Shopping TV that is aired on the screens inside the store. Wait TV's content loop is 6 minutes long, while Shopping TV's loop length is 12 minutes. Both channels feature 5- to 30-second ad spots that are placed between informational segments.

According to studies conducted by Millward Brown SMG/KRC, a Polish research firm, 26 percent of shoppers' contacts with Call2Action ads resulted in a purchase of the products advertised. 64.3 percent of customers reported that Wait TV screens kept them entertained at checkout. 69 percent of patrons said that the screens inside the store (Shopping TV) were a good source of information relevant to their shopping goals.

"Call2Action belongs to the new generation of digital signage networks," said Brian Dusho, CEO of BroadSign. "They are focused on the media side of the business and they cater to major agencies and national advertisers. Our SaaS platform is designed to empower media companies so they could conduct their digital signage business and not worry about technology, and that is why Call2Action and BroadSign are a perfect match."

For more information: www.call2action.pl

www.broadsign.com