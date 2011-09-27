Amscreen Selected for French Lottery

Amscreen, the UK digital media network owner, has announced a deal with La Francaise des Jeux, France’s national lottery operator, which will see 4,000 electronic jackpot communication displays installed in stores across the country.

La Francaise des Jeux, which has 28 million lottery players and annual sales in excess of 10.5 billion Euros, have partnered with Amscreen to develop a window display screen for the real-time communication of Loto and Euro Millions jackpot information. They have called on Amscreen to deliver accurate, visible and attractive information to their customers that can be updated using SMS, Ethernet or Wifi connectivity. The combination of Amscreen’s electronics, display and communications expertise made them the choice for the French organization, which has close to 35,800 sales outlets across the nation.

Simon Sugar, CEO of Amscreen, said: “This deal with La Francaise des Jeux builds on our success with deploying lottery solutions for Camelot in the UK and also further marks our expansion onto the European market following on from our deal with BP Europe. La Francaise des Jeux have terminals in over 25,000 stores nationwide and we look forward to rolling out our displays across the network.”