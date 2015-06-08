Roland Releases 2.0 Update for XS Series

The What: Roland has released a 2.0 update for its XS Series Multi-Format Matrix Switchers.

The What Else: The XS Series Matrix Switchers come in three configurations: XS-84H is 8-in by 4-out, XS-83H is 8-in by 3-out, and the XS-82H is 8-in by 2-out. Each provides high-quality, integrated video and audio conversion and switching with iPad control. The XS Series supports HDMI, HD Component, RGB, and composite video signals with output resolutions up to 1080p. Up to eight compatible line or two mic inputs with digital audio effects can be accommodated. Users can remotely control the Roland XS Series using the native iPad app, XS Remote, via RS-232C interface, or control over LAN connections. Advanced video processing functions makes multiscreen video productions possible for both signage and live applications such as HOW environments. Users can scale a single image across multiple displays using the SPAN mode, then quickly and easily switch to a different image on each screen in MATRIX mode. The XS series can switch between and route HDCP video from computers, smart phones, Blu-ray, and even still images from internal memory to displays, ideal for education and live production applications. Up to four HDBaseT outputs can be used for long distance transmission of audio and video content to displays throughout a campus. For teleconferencing applications, the XS series features four internal audio/video busses.

The Bottom Line: The XS Series rack mount switchers offer features benefitting both live production and fixed installations, enabling processing and switching of digital or analog video sources to multiple outputs simultaneously. New 2.0 features include uninterrupted output mode switching, cross-dissolve switching, PGM/PST operation mode, enhanced customization picture-in-picture capabilities, and a new customizable iPad app for wireless touch control.

