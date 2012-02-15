New CETW Workshops Focus on Content Development and ROI

Hands-on Content Programming Development Seminar

Participants will have the opportunity to identify the necessary criteria and appreciate the unique considerations inherent in developing content for a specific venue/network by tackling the relevance of programming a network while working together in smaller groups, facilitated and guided by leading industry content development professionals.

Key Learning Objectives:

1. Understanding the importance of message relevance

2. Determining the optimum message length

3. Establishing content needs on an ongoing basis

Facilitators include:

• Keith Kelson, Author, 5th Screen

• Bryan Meszaros, Director, Strategy & Development, OpenEye



Get A Grip on ROI!

Now more than ever it is critical for companies to justify technology expenditures. However, Return on Investment (ROI) is often difficult to measure. Whether you’re looking for tangible or intangible components of ROI, this session will help you learn about ways to justify a customer engagement technology investment.

• Defining costs and benefits of Customer Engagement solutions

• Identifying accurate measurement criteria to substantiate the success of an investment by using real-world examples

• Developing a realistic timeline in order to meet deliverables



Led by: Janet Webster, President, Creative Solutions Consulting

