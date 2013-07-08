Crestron Expands Line of Commercial Wireless Lighting Control Products

Crestron has unveiled several additions to its line of infiNET EX wireless lighting control products by combining its existing portfolio of wireless products, including shade and temperature controls and user interfaces, Crestron enables complete wireless environmental control for commercial buildings.

Crestron's infiNET EXThe Green Light Power Pack (GLPP-EX) is a room controller available with infiNET EX wireless technology to provide wireless communication with a central control system. It's designed to communicate with photocells, occupancy sensors, and control stations. The entire Power Pack family provides lighting control for applications where single room lighting, daylight harvesting, and sensing control is needed, such as classrooms or private and open-plan offices.

Power Packs are designed to install and commission quickly and easily. You can start with a simple standalone system and easily expand into a centralized automation powerhouse without having to pull new wires.

The new Battery-Powered Wireless Occupancy Sensor (GLS-OIR-CSM-EX-BATT) is a low-profile occupancy sensor ideal for spaces that are especially difficult to wire. It eliminates the need to homerun wires to every office in order to get sensors in and delivers 10-years of battery life. It provides a solution to reduce energy costs and add convenience, even in retrofit applications.

The new 2-Button Wireless Keypad (HTT-B2EX-BATT) is battery-powered, portable, and designed to control a range of applications supported by Crestron control systems. It's compact in design and powerful in its uses: personal workspace controller, hotel bedside controller, conference room presenter selector, or a simple living room lighting or shade controller.

It can wirelessly connect to a Crestron control system and is powered by a lithium coin cell battery that boasts high performance and a long battery life.

Crestron wireless commercial lighting control systems are ideal for new and retrofit applications, substantially reducing the wiring and related labor costs common to traditional wired systems, and producing incredibly clean installations.

“You no longer have to cut holes through walls and ceilings to run new control wiring,” said vice president, Sales for Lighting Controls, Crestron, Mike Malone. “This can significantly reduce the cost and workflow interruptions often associated with a fixed wired installation without sacrificing performance.”

The recently released in-wall 277V model provides wireless dimming for commercial applications in North America. Also available is a complete line of ELV solutions designed for dimming low voltage light, such as LEDs. The entire Cameo infiNET EX line of products offer options perfect for any fixture in any building or residence in any part of the world.

Using proven Crestron infiNET EX 2.4 GHz mesh network technology, Crestron products are designed to ensure reliable communications in even the most densely populated areas where interference from wireless networks can cause intermittent signal interruption and sluggish performance. With mesh networking each node captures and transmits its own data, as well as serving as a relay for other nodes.

Mesh networks can automatically reconfigure to optimize performance and get stronger the more devices that are joined to the network.