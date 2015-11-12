Riverview Systems Group Launches New Creative Services Division

Riverview Systems Group has launched a new creative services division. The new division expands the company's scope to offer clients streamlined access to conceptual development and creative content design capabilities for their increasingly complex live event productions.

For nearly 30 years, Riverview has worked with both event producers and directly with end-user clients to mount live event productions involving technologies such as 3D projection mapping and 4K projection for brands such as Facebook, Cisco, GE, Nikon, and Columbia Sportswear. For the past eight years, Riverview has delivered technical production expertise for Google I/O, its global yearly Developers Conference in San Francisco.



The launch of the Creative Services division is a direct response to the changing nature of the live event production industry, according to Riverview CEO Evan Williams, and a vital component to companies' overall branding strategy.



The Creative Services division is led by Franco Berardi, Riverview's director of design services, and includes Johnathan Regnier, senior creative manager, who previously served as a corporate event manager for Apple, Inc.



"The Creative Services division offers clients a more efficient approach to integrating their existing marketing strategy into a live event production, which is increasingly taking a 'theme-park' approach with every part of the event — from the entrance and reception areas to the break-out rooms, hallways, and main stage — branded with the overall concept," Berardi said. "Our reputation for a deep understanding of technology, flawless execution and artistic excellence are competitive assets that deliver powerful audience experiences."



With the Creative Services division, Riverview will be able to partner with clients to develop overall event concepts and execute them across numerous platforms, including on-screen graphics, digital signage, web/mobile apps, print material, and speaker scripts.