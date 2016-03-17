Riedel's Jeremy Lommori to Lead Expanding North American Technical Sales, Support Team

Jeremy Lommori has been promoted to serve as head of technical sales and support for Riedel North America. In this new role, Lommori will oversee the system and support engineering team.

"Jeremy has a great technical understanding of all Riedel products and how they are best integrated to deliver the functionality each client requires," said Joyce Bente, president, Riedel North America. "With an eye on the future, he has repeatedly and proactively developed systems that improve our technical services department. I believe that with his management abilities and focus on customer service, bolstered by his remarkable energy and enthusiasm, Jeremy can take our services department to the next level."

Lommori is a production professional with extensive experience in technical design, broadcast engineering, live event production, and postproduction. He also possesses comprehensive knowledge in design, integration, and maintenance of television production systems, professional audio and lighting equipment, and integrated control systems. He most recently served as a systems consultant at Riedel Communications North America. He also has served as the live production manager at Mars Hill Church and as senior production engineer at Azusa Pacific University. He is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

Lommori is based in Burbank, California, and reports directly to Bente.