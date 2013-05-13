Audica Launches MULTIzone 4-zone Control Mixer

The What: Audica Professional is expanding its MICROseries audio system capabilities with the launch of the MULTIzone. Applications include retail outlets, bars and restaurants, hotels, education facilities, museums, visitor centres and other public spaces requiring independent zone input and output control.





The What Else: The MULTIzone is a 4-zone control mixer with 6 music inputs, plus a microphone input for paging. Each of the 4 outputs can be independently configured to provide music from any one of the inputs plus the paging microphone and the relative levels are set by front panel controls. The music is automatically ducked to allow for announcements to be heard clearly. Up to 7 MULTIzone units can be linked for systems of up to 28 zones.

Zone outputs are individually switchable for flat response or Audica loudspeaker EQ, allowing for systems using Audica or any other brand of loudspeaker. A mute control input is provided for connection to fire control systems. This mutes all music inputs whilst keeping the paging microphone active for safety announcements. Remote zone control is possible via optional in-room wired wall control panels or via an RS232 interface. The RS-232 interface allows control of all basic functions of the unit.

Why This Matters: "The design of the MULTIzone is in keeping with all of our MICROseries products," said Audica's Derek West. "This means as well as its attractive styling, the front panel controls have been kept to an absolute minimum making it simple for any user; just volume, input select and mic level controls for each of the 4 zones. Only when you look at the rear panel do you see how comprehensive and capable of customisation the unit is for the required application."

The Bottom Line: The MULTIzone can be used freestanding, or mounted in its included 19-inch rack-mount panel. Balanced and unbalanced outputs are provided for the MULTIzone to partner with Audica's 4-channel MICROplus power amplifier, or any other unit.