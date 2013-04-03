High End Systems Taps New Regional Sales Manager

Constantinos Vonofakidis has joined entertainment lighting manufacturer High End Systems as Regional Sales Manager for Southern Europe, Turkey, Russia, Africa and India. Based in Athens, Greece, Constantinos will be responsible for sales of the company's full range of lighting and control products in these key territories.



Prior to joining High End Systems, Vonofakidis worked for Telmaco, the company's and also Barco's distribution partner in Greece. As the brand manager for High End Systems and also as a specialist for the entertainment market, Constantinos focused on lighting equipment sales in rental companies, television studios, theaters and other entertainment venues. He first joined the industry over twenty years ago at BON Studio as an installation and service engineer, specializing in the repair and installation of automated lighting and control products. He later joined Kem Electronics, where he dealt with the sales of broadcast video equipment in major television studios throughout Greece and the Balkans.

Constantinos said, "I'm very proud to be a part of the High End Systems family. Having worked on the distributor side for many years, it's exciting to bring this experience to High End Systems, as I believe I know what our clients expect in both products and support. I'm looking forward to visiting the countries in my territory and introducing them to our latest technological innovations."