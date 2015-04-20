Ricoh Unveils New DLP Projector Line

Ricoh unveiled three light, bright, and versatile projectors offering high-quality performance at affordable prices. The projection systems help schools and businesses achieve higher levels of information mobility and better outcomes by sharing information previously locked in digital files or paper.

The RICOH PJ S2240, RICOH PJ X2240, and RICOH PJ WX2240 can display images from PCs, cameras, video cameras and DVD players. The projection systems provide a range of resolution – SGA, XGA, and WXGA resolution respectively – at a brightness of up to 3,100 lumens (3,000 for the RICOH PJ S2240 and RICOH PJ X2240). They project images of 30 inches to 300 inches measured diagonally, but are as easy to carry as a laptop, weighing only 5.75 pounds in a 12.5-x-9-x-4-inch package. Ricoh will demo the projection systems at InfoComm 2015, June 17-19 in Orlando, FL, (Booth 4043).

“These new, affordable projectors were designed specifically for schools that require bright, high-performance projectors, but are working under tight budgets,” said Matt Sakauchi, vice president, visual communications group, Ricoh Americas Corporation. “New, more engaging ways of learning and working mean better results from time invested in the classroom and workplace.”

The RICOH PJ S2240, RICOH PJ X2240, and RICOH PJ WX2240 include an HDMI input for display of Blu-ray movies, a high contrast ratio (10,000:1) for sharper detail, and whisper-quiet operation at less than 34 decibels. An Eco Mode option reduces power consumption, extends lamp life to 6,000 hours, and further reduces noise. The systems include a remote control and all cables. Glasses for viewing 3D media are an available option for all Ricoh DLP projectors. All three models are available now and include a three-year warranty. The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices are: RICOH PJ S2240, $462; RICOH PJ X2240, $587; and RICOH PJ WX2240, $700. For details on Ricoh’s full line of products, services and solutions, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com.