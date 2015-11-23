Ricoh Debuts PJ WU6181N and PJ WX6181N Projectors

Ricoh has debuted its brightest projectors to date, designed for presenters who deliver presentations to large audiences in conference rooms, auditoriums, churches, and classrooms.

The new Ricoh PJ WU6181N and PJ WX6181N projectors enable presenters to use PCs, Macs, and flash drives to display images as large as 500 inches diagonal. A choice of six interchangeable lenses can project from a multitude of locations, whether two feet or 168 feet from a screen.



The new PJ WU6181N offers true widescreen HD 1920x1200 dpi resolution (WUXGA) with a brightness of 6,200 lumens. The PJ WX6181N projector offers 1280x800 dpi (WXGA) resolution and a brightness of 6,700 lumens. Their 16:10 aspect ratio displays movies in their original widescreen format with sound from a built-in, 10-watt speaker. Both projectors have functionality for displaying presentations, video, or digital signage.



Wired and optional wireless networking enables a presenter to download content to the projector on the fly and present through multiple projectors located around a building or anywhere. Meeting management apps enable presenters to hand off screen control to audience members from their laptops. The projectors can be stacked, ceiling-mounted, or rotated to project in portrait mode, and keystone correction ensures a squared-off image even when projecting from odd angles.



"The Ricoh PJ WU6181N and PJ WX6181N give organizations new ways to make the information they share more powerful, accessible, and shareable," said John Brophy, vice president, product marketing at Ricoh Americas Corporation. "Presenters can serve up HD images, video, PowerPoints, designs, and more for presentations without constraints in room size, projection distance, source device, or location. In this new world of work, these systems make it easy to share information with any audience."