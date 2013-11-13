Burt Young Joins Snell as Sales Manager, U.S. Northeast

Snell has appointed Burt Young as sales manager for the U.S. Northeast region. Young will be responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening partner relationships throughout the Northeast and brings with him a rich background in sales for several of the broadcast industry's leading manufacturers.

"Burt is a leader with success building and leading national sales and marketing teams to expand market share and increase revenue for companies such as Harris, Ross, and Philips," said Terry Barnum, Snell vice president, sales, North America. "With his well-established relationships, technical and industry knowledge, and insights into the region, Burt will be a powerful addition to our Northeast team."