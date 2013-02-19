Richard Totten Joins DVIGear as Field Support Engineer

Industry veteran Richard Totten has joined DVIGear’s growing team of audiovisual professionals.

In his new position as a field support engineer, Totten will work closely with DVIGear's sales and technical support teams to provide a heightened level of customer support in the company's Marietta, GA headquarters and in the field.

"I'm excited to join DVIGear's team and work with their cutting-edge products," Totten said. "I've worked in product support for most of my career, and it's great to be part of a team that is so customer-focused."

"We are excited to have Rich join our team," said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. "He brings thirty years of field support experience from the large screen projection industry to our team, and he has a solid track record of resolving problems in all types of customer applications."

Totten previously held a variety of product support positions over a sixteen-year period with global electronics giant JVC and their subsidiary Hughes-JVC. Prior to JVC, Totten worked for Barco Projection Systems as a field support engineer six years.