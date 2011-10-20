55-INCH V551 Display from NEC

NEC Display Solutions of America, provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has announced the addition of the 55-inch V551 and V551-AVT with integrated tuner to its V Series. These commercial-grade models are ideal for corporate lobbies, conference rooms, quick-service restaurants and small-to-medium businesses.

The V551 offers full 1080p high-definition resolution with stunning detail and crisp imagery. Its commercial-grade LCD panel is designed for digital signage use. Built-in features include an expansion slot for seamless integration of NEC accessories, third-party components and OPS-based products, as well as integrated 10W speakers. A 20 percent depth reduction from NEC’s previous generation 55-inch displays, while adding expansion slot support, enables more flexibility during installation. Expanded connectivity options, including a DisplayPort connection and DVI digital loop-through, allow for use with the latest peripherals.

“The introduction of the V551 completes the V Series lineup with a full range of sizes from 32-inches to 65-inches,” said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “Users with lobby signage or digital menu boards will especially welcome the expansion slot and remote monitoring capabilities. V Series models are a great solution for customers that need a more rugged display at a frugal price.”

The V551 and V551-AVT include the following features:

- Commercial-grade, sealed panel design with advanced cooling capabilities

- Brightness of 350 cd/m?

- Contrast ratio of 3000:1

- Full 1080p high-definition resolution

- Expansion slot supports the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the industry's first standardized option slot that simplifies digital signage installations

- Enhanced connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D

- Remote diagnostics and external control, including RS-232C, RJ45 LAN, IR Remote, DDC/CI

- TileMatrixT technology (up to 100 displays)

- Real-time clock has the ability to set schedules for display on/off times and warm up 30 minutes before use for optimum color representation

- 10-bit color over an HDMI connection

- Carbon footprint meter tracks and calculates the conservation of green gas emissions

- Optional accessories and products for the V551 include stands, wall mounts, external PCs and media players

- The displays ship with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.