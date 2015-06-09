RGB Spectrum to Launch New QuadView UHD

The What: RGB Spectrum is pleased to announce the launch of the new QuadView UHD multiviewer, a high-performance processor designed to display up to four sources simultaneously in a variety of layouts.

The What Else: Simply connect the QuadView UHD multiviewer to any monitor from XGA up to UHD resolution to experience the next generation in multiviewer performance. With the QuadView UHD, you can mix and match input resolutions, scale video inputs up to 4K UHD and route any input to any window. Powerful image processing capabilities allow the multiviewer to display both HD and UHD inputs without downscaling. Up to 16 standard window layouts are provided--including quad-split, full screen, triple-window, and side-by-side mode.

The new multiviewer includes HDCP authentication and EDID management functionality, as well as the ability to switch inputs. Audio follow and audio breakaway modes are standard, and you can select audio from any source--even one not currently displayed.

The QuadView UHD front panel is simplicity itself, enabling users to quickly select audio, input and layout options. Simply select a layout, select inputs, and route each input to a specific window. In addition to the front panel, the multiviewer can be controlled through a web interface and an IR remote. Third-party control is implemented via Ethernet or RS-232 and is supported with a comprehensive API.