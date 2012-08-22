RelampIt Joins Two Professional Associations

RelampIt has joined two local professional organizations which are in line with the company's mission to promote social responsibility by supporting local business, economy and environment.

The first organization RelampIt has joined is the Seatuck Business Council. Seatuck promotes environmental conservation on Long Island through “education, research and advocacy.” The Seatuck Business Council collaborates with local businesses which have sustainable practices or products to help educate other local businesses about sustainability options and support the growth of those companies with sustainable practices.

RelampIt has also joined the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce. One of the larger Chambers of Commerce on Long Island, the Huntington Township COC offers a number of member based committees which all work toward a common goal; to support and grow the local businesses and economy. Specifically, RelampIt has joined the Education Committee and the Environmental Committee, which both fit well with RelampIt’s mission and priorities.

RelampIt provides relamping services for the projection display industry. RelampIt has developed a process that allows projection lamps to be reclaimed and manufactured at a reduced cost without compromising lifetime or performance. RelampIt also offers a no charge projector lamp recycling service. The RelampIt Projector Lamp Recycling Center, focuses on reducing waste and environmental contamination from the lamps found in front and rear projectors.