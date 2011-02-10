SENCORE’s Jeff Van Roekel at VidTrans

- SENCORE’s Jeff Van Roekel, senior systems engineer, has been selected to speak on optimizing video delivery over IP at the annual VidTrans Technical Conference, which will be held in Marina del Rey, Calif., from Feb. 1-3. This year's VidTrans theme is "Video Services: Embracing New Technologies and Applications," with a focus on innovative networking and video technologies applicable to video transport.
- Van Roekel's presentation will use real-world examples to describe how technology, changing viewer habits, and new market opportunities are influencing video delivery across professional contribution, distribution, and redistribution networks. Specifically, he will outline challenges and potential solutions for merging IP and new satellite delivery methods with existing infrastructures. Topics will include transporting compressed video data over an IP network, across a satellite link, and over a second IP network; the effects of DVB-S and DVB-S2 modulation and IP-based transport on video and data synchronization; and appropriate parameters for effective multipoint video monitoring.
- Presented by the Video Services Forum, the VidTrans11 Conference and Exposition will be held this year at the Marina Del Rey Marriott. The event includes two and one-half days of informative technical sessions on topics related to video networking and IP transport. In addition to technical sessions, VidTrans11 showcases applications, technologies, and innovative products. A highlight of this year's conference will be an interoperability demonstration of high bit rate media transport on IP networks relying on a proposed standard currently before the Standards Committee of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).
- SENCORE's Van Roekel will speak during Session 2, which begins at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1. To see the program or learn more information about the VidTrans11 Conference:
- http://www.videoservicesforum.org
