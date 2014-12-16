RGB Provides Pixel-Perfect View of India's Mars Mission

In September 2014, almost a year after leaving Earth, India's Mars Orbiter Mission arrived at its destination. In the control rooms, dnp rear projection screens handle their display duties in a pixel-perfect AV system that impresses mission scientists as well as VIP visitors.

The whole journey was managed from two control rooms featuring huge displays upon which every viewer in the room could watch both video and data, comfortably and consistently.

The whole journey was managed from two control rooms featuring huge displays upon which every viewer in the room could watch both video and data, comfortably and consistently. Kiran Infosystems designed the mission-critical AV system for the control room. Kiran's Ashish Shah pointed out that the brightly lit room had a specific area allocated to projection: "Our objective was a hotspot-free rear projection system that would work 24/7 for years. We also had to overcome challenges such as air-conditioning ducts passing through below the rear projection structure."

The system employs projection design projectors and 96% reflective mirrors housed in cradles in a structure from rp Visual Solutions. Grouting provides protection from minor tremors and earthquakes. A RGB Spectrum Media Wall controller delivers inputs from the workstations via a switcher, delivering images to six dnp 120" New Wide Angle Screens mounted high on the wall in a virtually seamless 1 x 6 configuration.

Ashish Shah is justifiably proud of the installation. "As technology changes, we look forward to providing the most up-to-date projection systems for ISRO."