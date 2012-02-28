Whitlock Marks Expansion with Open House

Richmond, VA--Whitlock’s Seattle office has moved to a new location at 15207 NE 95th Street, with more space to better serve the company’s enterprise, government and higher education clients in the region.

Still located in the Redmond area, Whitlock’s new facility features the latest solutions from Polycom, SMART, Crestron and other leading manufacturers.

To celebrate it’s expansion in the Seattle market, Whitlock is hosting an open house style event with a March Madness theme, which will run from 2-6 p.m. on March 15, 2012. The NCAA basketball tournament games will be displayed on multiple LCD panels in the building, and technology demos and presentations from industry experts will be ongoing throughout the event.

“We are proud of the continued growth of our Seattle office,” said Doug Hall, Whitlock’s CEO. “Hosting an event in the region gives the community a chance to come out and see first-hand what we can deliver. Whitlock and our partners will give demonstrations on the most effective technologies, give advice on how to approach an overall AV/IT strategy and discuss the importance of focusing on enterprise standards and managed services.”

“This will be a great time for people to enjoy the games, but also check out some of the latest AV solutions that can provide long-term value and operational efficiencies,” said John Rasanen, general manager of Whitlock’s Seattle location. “Much like our clients, we use these technologies every day to collaborate with our peers in 25 locations across the U.S. We look forward to discussing the latest in unified communications and other collaborative technologies.”

Co-hosts of this event include Polycom, Crestron, SMART, Sony, Epson and Haivision. These manufacturers will all have experts available for discussions with attendees throughout the open house.