Revolabs Ships FLX UC 500 Conference Phone

The What: Revolabs will ship its FLX UC 500 USB conference phone, the award-winning solution that brings high-fidelity sound to everyday computer-based unified communications.

The What Else: Featuring dual speaker elements, four microphones, and integrated echo cancellation, the sleekly designed device sets a new audio standard for unified communication applications in settings such as desktop workspaces and conference rooms.



“We designed our FLX UC 500 conference phone to create a seamless extension to any computer-based unified communications application while delivering an exceptional sound experience that is expected but, until now, not delivered for enterprise customers,” said JP Carney, chief executive officer at Revolabs. “Already well-received across the marketplace, the FLX UC 500 keeps Web conferencing easy and provides customers with best-in-class audio through innovative engineering solutions for echo cancellation and higher bandwidth in a smart and stylish sound-driven unit.”

Named the TMC INTERNET TELEPHONY 2014 Product of the Year, Revolabs’ eye-catching FLX UC 500 sets a new standard for audio quality in communication applications during meetings and online collaboration by providing powerful, high-fidelity audio using tweeter and mid-woofer speaker elements. Equipped with four microphones, a wider frequency response, and higher power than typical USB audio devices, the FLX UC 500 brings professional-grade sound to unified communication applications.