RSG Announces Audio Visual Showcase Tour

Roland Systems Group (RSG) has announced their North American Audio Visual Showcase Tour, taking place from June through August, and featuring the M-480 V-Mixer Live Mixing Console and the R- 1000 48 Track Player/Recorder – the newest flagship products recently added to the V-Mixing System family.

Also featured will be Roland’s video mixer lineup along with the latest web streaming products, such as the VR-5 all-in-one AV Mixer and VC-30HD Video Convertor.

The tour will be hosted in over twenty-five cities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For a complete listing of locations, visit the tour website at rolandsystemsgroup.com/avshowcase.

In addition to the Audio Visual Showcase Tour, Roland Systems Group will be hosting a series of Live Moderated Online Broadcasts showcasing unique content not featured on the Showcase Tour. Dates and times of online events can also be viewed on the showcase webpage. Special guests will be presenting by way of videoconference or recorded message on special topics of expertise to expand on the practical elements of this tour, supporting a variety of applications and needs.

Topics will include: Integrating Personal Mixing for the Musician Best Practices for Virtual Sound Checks, Rehearsal and Training Tools Total V-Mixing System Concept featuring the M-480, the newest V-Mixer Console Overview of the VR-5 and VC-30HD for Streaming/Producing Online Content.