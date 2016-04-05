Revolabs Appoints Stampede as its Canadian Distribution Partner

Revolabs is stepping up its Canadian business development efforts with the appointment of Stampede as its newest distribution partner for the region.

“Providing clear, intelligible audio that is as natural as in-person conversations is at the heart of Revolabs' philosophy. As a leader in innovative communications solutions, the company sets the standard for performance, reliability, and value,” said Stampede president and COO, Kevin Kelly. “We look forward to introducing Revolabs’ award-winning product lines to our reseller network throughout Canada.”

Stampede will represent Revolabs’ complete line of wireless and wired audio solutions that consist of wireless microphone systems and conference phones. With customers in a wide range of markets, including corporate enterprise, education, financial services, healthcare, and government, Revolabs has a comprehensive portfolio of conferencing solutions to fit any meeting space.

The FLX UC 1000 and FLX UC 1500 combine a VoIP conference phone with USB connectivity for flexibility in small to medium-size conference rooms and executive and home offices. What’s more, integrated SIP technology allows these speakerphones to work in all major telephony environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and support all market-leading IP PBXs, enabling organizations to achieve greater efficiencies by letting users bridge calls. Rounding out the FLX UC family is the company’s FLX UC 500. Specifically designed to be the audio solution for conference rooms, small offices, and homes, the FLX UC 500 offers new possibilities to use PC communication applications for meetings and online collaboration.

“Stampede is an outstanding and well-known distribution partner that has demonstrated the ability to reach every part of the AV/IT market. Joining forces allows us to offer our best-in-class solutions to a broader market,” said Rob Claus, director of global channel sales, Revolabs. “We look forward to working with the Stampede team in forging a relationship that is productive for Canadian resellers and their end-user customers in all of the vertical markets they serve.