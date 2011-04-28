Rental Staging Awards Open for Voting

The InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards contest, is open for voting until May 6. You’ve punished the gear – now vote for the best.

Unlike other vertical markets of AV, in the rental & staging market our readers are the end users of audio, video, networking, mounting, and screen products. Stagers are not just spec’ing gear into a third party’s event, they are using that gear themselves. In fact, the end user – if the event goes well – does not even see the gear, they only see the (fleeting) event, all those wonderful images on screens. The only time an end user’s attention is called to the gear, is when things go wrong. That’s why you, our readers, are such great customers of the manufacturers who design and market all that gear filling up all those warehouses, trucks, and wholesale rental houses. You guys punish the stuff, and you know what works and what doesn’t. And you know what’s really new technology, and what’s just old wine in new bottles.

Judging by the record number of entries we received for the InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards, 2010 was a great year for new gear. The entries represent new products introduced to the market in 2010 – so that they’ve been out there in the market long enough for you to get a look at them, and put them through some paces.

Now it’s time to vote, on this year’s entries for the New Product Awards. Take a look at the highlights in this issue, then go online to rentalandstaging.com to cast your vote for the best product in each of twenty categories. There are more complete descriptions of each entry, in the online ballot.

These are the categories this year:

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Best Digital Signage Product

Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package

Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package

Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands

Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands

Best General AV Product– Mounts and Enclosures

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market

Best LCD Display

Best LCD Display– Specialty Application

Best Projection Screen

Best Rental Management Software

Best Show Control Product

Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product

Best Video Projection Product 10K Lumen Range

Best Video Projection Product 3-7K Lumen Range

Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Most Innovative New Product

We’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the trophies at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando in June – and of course covering the winners online, and in the printed magazine.

First, view the Slide Show of the entries at: rentalandstaging.com