New ISF Training Schedule

ISF, HAA, AVPro and Atlona are teaming up to provide a course designed to bring audio and video specialists up to speed on the latest trends in Audio, Video and HDBT AV Distribution. The new course is called AVPro Advanced Fundamentals in Audio and Video and includes ISF Level II Advanced Video, HAA TurboCal Audio, and AVPro HDBaseT Fundamentals sponsored by Atlona.

Day One

8AM-Noon - TurboCal Audio - How to step by step improve sound quality in almost any room by over 90%

HAA Crash Course on Professional Home Acoustics

The Workshop is a 1/2-day class that prepares the student to begin calibrating and understanding acoustics. Enabled by the latest process driven instruction on their laptop, the calibrator in the field is led through the workflow collecting data and making adjustments. The service includes a detailed report documenting performance that in turn can be presented to the consumer.

1PM-5PM - HDBaseT Fundamentals - Installing distributed digital systems featuring Atlona Technologies

Extending, Splitting and Connecting in the Digital Age

This course covers a range of topics designed to bring attendees up to speed on HDMI, EDID and HDCP, how to integrate it and deploy it over distance at multiple points. Atlona Application Engineers will discuss HDBaseT and HDBaseT Lite for digital distribution, connectivity, and control of the digital stream including high definition audio, video, (including 4K Video and Lossless Audio) Control (RS232, IR, CED, USB), Ethernet and Power (PoE), and a primer on digital system troubleshooting.

Day Two- ISF Level II Advanced Video Calibration and Installation

with basic hands-on

ISF LEVEL II is for graduates of ISF Level I Certification. LEVEL II focus is a hands on approach to ISF software guided solutions for advanced calibration, plus system parameters including: EEDID /HDMI verification, 3D color management, multipoint color balance, optimizing multiple processing engines, system building diagnosis, Gamma/EOTF, advanced Gamut matching/distortion/manipulation, and other recent innovations.

Day Three - ISF Level II and Hands-on lab - video calibration, HDBT troubleshooting of system components including Matrix Switches, Extenders and Distribution Amplifiers.

Please note that ISF Level I is a requirement for Level II and can be taken online at AVProAlliance.com. Use Code ISFDL13 for a 50% discount off of Distant Learning (for prospects signing up for Level II)

Cost for all 3 days is $1500, which can be split up.

View full course descriptions on the training calendar at www.avproalliance.com.



2013 Training Schedule

January

ISE, Amsterdam, 29-31, RAI Booth 7-N190 w/ISF co-sponsor

February

ISF Level I/II - Amsterdam, 1-3 @ Holiday Inn RAI

March

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - Nashville, TN, 12-14

May

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - Toronto, ON, 14-16

June

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - New York City, 26-28

July

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - Los Angeles, CA, 9-11

ISF Level I/II - Queensland, AUS, 13-15 (CEDIA AUS)

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - San Francisco, CA, 16-18

August

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - Seattle, WA 6-18

September

AVPro Advanced Fundamentals - Denver, CO 23-25