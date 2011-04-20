Aphex Expands Engineering Team

Charles BoehmSun Valley, CA--Aphex has appointed pro audio veteran Charles Boehm to its engineering staff.

Boehm joins Aphex after many years as hardware design engineer for Avid Technology's M-Audio division, where he was responsible for heading up design teams behind such successful products as their Prokeys88 and DCP-200 digital pianos, GSR studio monitors and Midisport USB MIDI interfaces.

Prior to his tenure at Avid, Boehm worked with Nemesis Technology, where he also made significant contributions to a number of USB and FireWire audio interfaces.

"Charlie is the ideal addition to our engineering team at Aphex," said CEO David Wiener. "His expertise and long-term history in designing innovative, leading-edge products, combined with a very forward-looking perspective on our industry and technology, makes him ideally suited for the very aggressive program we have targeted over the coming months. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him on board."

"I'm really pleased to join Aphex at this particular time," Boehm said. "It's not often one gets the opportunity to work with a company that's so deeply entrenched in the history and tradition of modern recording, and to come into the company at a time when there's so much growth and opportunity to create new and exciting products makes it even more rewarding."

Boehm will be based out of the company's Sun Valley offices.