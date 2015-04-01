Resolution Productions Group Powers Cars.com Meeting Visuals

Resolution Productions Group put the pedal to the metal for the Cars.com annual sales meeting at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers where its Vista Systems Spyder was deployed for the general session’s big-screen presentations and demos.

Resolution Production Group displays at work during the Cars.com annual sales meeting in Chicago.

Launched in June 1997, Cars.com is the leading destination for online car shoppers with more than 30 million visits each month, on average. Resolution Productions Group, a full-service design, implementation and video production company headquartered in Chicago, was tasked with creating all the video, media and promotional materials used at the Cars.com gathering. “We handled the entire meeting – general session and breakouts,” says video technician Joe Levack, who also served as Spyder operator.

The main stage featured four Christie Digital 12K projectors, which displayed content onto two 11x45-foot screens flanking a central 36’ x 12’ LED wall. Spyder was fed by numerous inputs, including two graphics machines, two notes machines, video playback, four lines from a media server for backgrounds and graphics, downstage monitors, and web feeds and records. A Panasonic switcher sub-switched live camera feeds.

“Spyder’s size and form factor made it a great choice for the general session,” says Levack. “It was also easy to configure and set up quickly. I was doing a lot on this job, so being able to build the show on my laptop ahead of time was great. I could work out all the layers on site, which is unique to Spyder. At the same time, I could also change things on the fly, unlike some other products.”