Stampede Distributes Ken-A-Vision

Amherst, NY-Stampede Presentations Products has been named the exclusive US distributor of Ken-A-Vision Manufacturing's AV/IT line of document cameras/visualizers, specialty cameras, and camera accessories, according to a joint announcement made by Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly and Ken-A-Vision director of distribution and OEM projects Robert De John.

"No other company has the market expertise, dealer network, and established end user customer relationships to help us achieve our long-term sales objectives than Stampede," De John said. "To help us fully take advantage of this expertise, we have decided to consolidate our existing distributor program, effective January 2, 2012, and sell all of our AV/IT products through Stampede. I am confident that Stampede's value added support programs will continue to provide our customers with the highest level of care and respect that they have come to expect from Ken-A-Vision."

According to De John, for over 65 years, Ken-A-Vision has created innovative and award-winning educational products for students and teachers around the world. The company's leading products include its FlexCam, Vision Viewer and Video Flex document cameras and visualizers.