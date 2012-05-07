BICSI Conference Opens with Record Attendance

BICSI recently welcomed industry professionals from all over the world to the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, for the 2012 BICSI Canadian Conference & Exhibition, which began on Sunday, April 29.

BICSI president Jerry Bowman, RCDD, RTPM(i), NTS, CISSP, CPP, CSI, officially opened the conference Monday morning, putting emphasis on the event’s 23 educational sessions and exhibition area, introducing BICSI’s mobile conference website, highlighting BICSI’s newest credential, the Data Center Design Consultant (DCDC), and more.

Following Bowman’s opening remarks, Bill Fournet, president and CEO of The Persimmon Group, delivered the opening keynote address. Drawing from his personal work experiences with leading aerospace, energy, retail and government entities, Fournet shared his insight with the audience and provided them with tips and tools to achieve success in the business world.

The Opening General Session continued with presentations regarding Canadian codes and standards, data center redundancy and reliability, AV system design, trends and challenges in the wireless market, and the changing role of Wi-Fi.

The Exhibit Hall opened on Sunday night, with more than 70 exhibitors ready to share their latest products and solutions. On Monday night, nearly 1,000 conference attendees walked the show floor during the Exhibition and Reception.

“Our company is exhibiting at the conference, and the traffic has been great,” said Glenn Sooley of Plexus Connectivity Solutions in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. “This Canadian Conference presents a great opportunity to meet new clients, as well as to put a face to some of our existing Canadian and U.S. clients.”