Atlona Forms Distribution Partnership With Herman

Atlona, a digital connectivity solutions provider, has formed a new distribution partnership with Herman, a provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries.

Under the agreement, Herman's customers will obtain access to Atlona's wide range of advanced connectivity products.

"The opportunity to collaborate with a partner such as Atlona is very exciting for our company," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president, Herman. "Their reputation for providing forward-thinking connectivity products and their commitment to continuous innovation gives our customers access to quality solutions that will both simplify and future-proof their installations. Atlona's position as an industry leader enhances our strategic value proposition and opens up important growth opportunities within the commercial AV marketplace."

The distribution partnership brings Atlona switchers, distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, scalers, cables, and adaptors to Herman customers — enabling them to further consolidate product sourcing and increase order management efficiencies. The agreement makes Atlona's products available via Herman's online store, www.HermanProAV.com.