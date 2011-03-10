eCAFtech Audience Measurement Solution

- eCAFtech, provider of audience measurement and proactive advertising, announced the availability of audience measurement solution under wireless transmission network. By integrating the latest wireless transmission technology, this new solution DSVC-200 is expected to generate true viewing data for transportation hubs digital displays and screens by analyzing face images of people watching the displays.
- eCAFtech's new Digital Signage Viewer Counter 200 (Abbreviated as DSVC-200) is easy to deploy on existing video players and requires a simple webcam; it delivers the key metrics needed to assess the real impact of communication vehicles including the opportunities to see, the number of actual viewers, their dwell and attention time. No image and no uniquely identifiable data are ever recorded, thus respecting viewer's privacy. The anonymous audience data are stored on DSVC-200, which allows customers to securely access their audience metrics at any level of detail and over any period of time through USB or FTP device.
- These days, proving ROI is more critical than ever. Measurement data for DS is needed to support growth of the advertising medium. The validity of DSVC-200 data is key for a true and accurate representation of how your bus or subway screens are performing. eCAFtech DSVC-200 will be the only true wireless audience measurement technology for digital signage! In the near future, large and small retailers, malls, restaurants and bars, transportation hubs, business centers will be examples of venues measured by eCAFtech.
- For more information:
- http://www.ecaftech.com/
Topics