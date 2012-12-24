SCN's Top 50 Stories of 2012: 50 - 41

From now until the end of the year, SCN is counting down the Top 50 web stories of 2012. Check back each day to see what the commercial AV systems integration community was reading this year.
Today's countdown features the most-read posts from 2012 - #50 to #41.
50.Advanced AV Unveils New Company Logo
49.IMS and Juice Goose Form Distribution Alliance
48. Rethink Your Meetings to Catch the Next Big Idea
47.Extron Introduces New 12x8 Audio DSPs
46.NASA Renovates Radiological Control Center
45.Chief Ships New iPad Mounting Solutions
44. Gefen Introduces 8x8 Matrix for HDMI
43.Premier Mounts Opens New Headquarters
42.Music Group Partners with SynAudCon
41.Auralex Offers Free Personalized Room Analysis