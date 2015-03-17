Renkus-Heinz Names GP Marketing as Pacific Northwest Representative

Renkus-Heinz has named GP Marketing as the company's new representatives for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

Based in Redmond, WA, GP Marketing was founded by industry veteran Gary Ponto, and specializes in the professional audio/video and security and data communications sectors. The firm will represent Renkus-Heinz in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Western Montana, as well as Alaska.

Gary Ponto (L) and Chris Wehba (R) with Renkus Heinz Western Regional Sales Manager Ladd Temple.

"We are really happy to welcome Gary and the whole GP Marketing team to Renkus-Heinz," remarked Rik Kirby, Renkus-Heinz VP of sales and marketing. "They are consummate professionals with years of expertise behind them and a great record of sales and service. We're looking forward to working with them.""It's an honor to be working with one of professional audio's most legendary and innovative companies," added Ponto. "Renkus-Heinz is the undisputed leader in beam steering, and their service is second to none. We're excited to be bringing their technologies to more installations in the Pacific Northwest."