Nanolumens Continuing Education Courses for Architects

Digital signage is quickly becoming a design standard in public spaces. To help architects stay current on the latest digital signage trends and technologies, NanoLumens has developed a series of courses to be offered through the American Institute of Architects’ Continuing Education System.

According to Nathan Remmes, NanoLumens Director of Business Development & Demand Generation, NanoLumens wants to help architects implement effective digital signage into their designs. “Architects shape the world around us, and their visions are constantly evolving. Large format digital signage is a major component of modern buildings and public spaces, and it’s our responsibility to provide useful information and training to the professionals who create these spaces.”

NanoLumens’ first education course, titled “Large Format Indoor Display Technologies,” is now available for registration and teaches participants about the various technologies available for indoor digital signage applications, as well as the motivation, goals and ROI relevant to a large format indoor display. This course is especially suited for commercially focused firms and helps participants identify the ideal display technology for specific applications based on the pros and cons of each display type.