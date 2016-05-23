Renkus-Heinz Announces Reorganization of Leadership

Renkus-Heinz has initiated a restructuring of key management positions within it’s leadership.

Effective June 1, 2016, and under the continuing leadership of company founder and CEO Harro Heinz, senior vice president Ralph Heinz will assume the position of chief technical officer, with Monika Heinz Smetona being appointed chief operating officer.

Western regional sales manager Ladd Temple has been promoted to North American sales manager covering the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Supporting Temple’s efforts, senior applications engineer Jim Mobley has been appointed technical sales manager, working with Temple on the US business while also directly managing sales to South America.

Margie Kirby steps up to the newly formed position director of marketing, leading the charge on company branding and communications with Jim Bailey filling the role of product marketing manager.

The restructuring is timed to coincide with the exceptional growth the company has been experiencing.

Current vice president of sales and marketing, Rik Kirby, will be leaving Renkus-Heinz to start his own venture, an international sales, marketing and distribution firm, Allied SMD.

"This new management structure is a reflection of the growth of the company and the evolution of our positions within that structure," explained COO Monika Heinz Smetona. "The expansion of our presence internationally calls for increased attention to those markets, as well as a fresh look at best practices for providing sales and technical support here in the US. We wish Rik Kirby well in his new venture, and look ahead to continued growth and development for Renkus-Heinz."