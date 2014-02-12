IC Realtime Launches ClearView CCTV Video Surveillance Brand

IC Realtime has unveiled a new brand of budget-friendly video surveillance solutions, ClearView CCTV, specifically for residential and light commercial applications.



ClearView CCTV consists of a wide assortment of internet (IP) cameras, recorders and accessories that are both professional-grade and cost-effective. Products include indoor and outdoor internet Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ), Dome, Bullet and Covert cameras; varying levels of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs), Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and touch-screen DVR combos; complete pre-packaged IP network camera kits, and accessories.

Control and remote-viewing is available through mobile apps and via any land-based computer connected to the internet. The line also natively integrates with Control4, RTI and URC.

“ClearView CCTV offers integrators a complete line of IP and analog surveillance products at a value price, with all the features and quality they expect from much more expensive products,” said Wally Whinna, Catalyst AV Distribution Group board member and principal of Allnet Distributing. “The products are of the highest-quality, easily integrate with the most popular control systems and have iOS and Android apps for surveillance on-the-go. Catalyst AV’s partnership with ClearView CCTV will surely offer dealers new profitable opportunities in the category.”

Strategic management of the ClearView CCTV brand is overseen by IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor. Day-to-day operations are led by ClearView CCTV President Sam Pascucci and ClearView CCTV vice president of business development, Ray Peraino.

Both Pascucci and Peraino are veterans of the security and surveillance industries.

"The backbone of the ClearView CCTV line is IC Realtime’s advanced technology,” Pascucci said. “Given this and the economies of scale that we’re able to achieve, ClearView CCTV is the hottest video surveillance line ever to reach this segment of the marketplace. We are quite proud of the results.”

”This is a well thought out line that is going to upset a lot of manufacturers and manufacturer-distributor types that have been serving these segments,” said IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor.

Technical support leadership is provided by ClearView CCTV director of integration, Christoffer Callaway. For years Callaway has led IC Realtime’s technical support. Most recently Callaway directed development of Control4, RTI and URC capabilities to many of the ClearView CCTV DVRs and NVRs.

ClearView CCTV is available from the Catalyst AV Distribution Network as well as a limited group of key distribution partners across the country. Dealers can locate a distributor near them at: www.clearviewcctv.com/where-to-buy