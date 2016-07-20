Registration Opens for InfoComm Connections New York

After a successful collaboration in 2015, InfoComm Connections New York will again co-locate with the National Association of Broadcaster's NAB Show New York, November 9–10, 2016, at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. InfoComm organizers have announced an all-new program for Connections New York focused on collaboration, digital signage, education technology, and corporate events. Registration is now open at infocommconnections.org.

"Connections New York has proven to be a great way for technology managers and other AV professionals to discover new products, learn best practices, and network with colleagues in one of the most dynamic technology markets in the world," said Jason McGraw, senior vice president of expositions, InfoComm International. "By co-locating with NAB Show New York, we're able to expose attendees to more solutions and thought leaders in content creation and delivery. We're expecting more than 350 exhibitors overall, plus over 60 free sessions, in addition to InfoComm's targeted, deep-dive conferences at Connections New York."

InfoComm will offer four conference sessions during Connections New York:

Collaborate – November 9

This half-day conference addresses unified communications and collaboration trends and business challenges. A joint program by InfoComm International and IMCCA, panelists from the worlds of technology, finance, and government will speak on the challenges faced by CIOs and technology managers, such as how to build collaboration rooms securely, choosing the best technology for huddle rooms, and designing workspaces in New York City.

Digital Signage Summit – November 9

This conference will explore digital signage in retail and enterprise spaces. Presented by Invidis Consulting and Integrated Systems Events, the conference will focus on how super-fine LED technology, retail analytics, and new digital signage solutions are reshaping customer journeys. Attendees will learn how to create differentiated consumer experiences by embracing tomorrow's digital touch points.

Exceptional Corporate Events – November 10

Corporate events are an opportunity to inspire passion for a brand among internal and external stakeholders. They're also a chance to throw piles of money down a bottomless pit without achieving measurable outcomes. How can companies make sure events achieve the former while avoiding the latter? The answer lies in the balance between content, space, and technology. Through case studies, this half-day conference will explore methods for achieving the delicate balance among these three factors.

The New Learning Technology Landscape – November 10

Today's students have grown up in a connected world and they expect collaborative, interactive technologies to support their learning. What's more, they'll use the technology at hand in unexpected ways—for better or worse. This half-day conference will explore new technologies that can be deployed inside and outside traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms to empower both the new generation of active learners and the instructors who must adapt to teach them.

Conferences include a luncheon and/or reception. Attendees can register for each conference individually. Early bird pricing is available until October 1.

"This will be the first time we hold the Digital Signage Summit in New York, which is arguably one of the world capitals of digital-out-of-home advertising and enterprise digital signage," said Florian Rotberg, managing director of Invidis Consulting, the founding company of the Digital Signage Summit. "The program for InfoComm Connections New York is focused on using the latest technology and solutions to enhance the experience for consumers and users of signage applications."

David Danto, Dimension Data's principal consultant for collaboration and IMCCA's director of emerging technology, will lead the Collaborate conference at the show. "The topics we're covering at Connections are of critical importance to AV, IT, and collaboration specialists in the region,” Danto said. “The security vulnerabilities inherent in our collaboration systems have been overlooked by the industry for far too long, and we will be presenting actionable solutions to some of these real-world problems. We'll also be looking at all the changes in the emerging huddle room space, and the unique challenges faced by AV specialists in the New York area."

IMCCA session panelists will include industry manufacturers and end users from firms such as Google, Etsy, BlackRock, Citigroup, and IAC.

With the InfoComm Connections Core Package, attendees will have access to more than 60 free InfoComm and NAB sessions at five Inspiration Stages located throughout the exhibit hall. The sessions include the InfoComm's own showcase, a series of 20-minute case studies presented by designers, architects, and integrators in the New York area who have created exceptional AV experiences.

For more information and to register, visit infocommconnections.org.