John Kahn Appointed CFO of NanoLumens

John Kahn has been appointed chief financial officer of NanoLumens, according to an announcement made by Rick Cope, president and CEO of the Georgia-based company. The appointment is effective immediately.



"We're very excited to welcome John as our new CFO," said Cope. "He comes to us with an exceptional track record and is certain to play a crucial role in this critically important time of growth for NanoLumens. With his experience and leadership abilities, we will be able to successfully accomplish both our short and long-term goals."

Kahn has more than 25 years of strategic international financial experience that includes CFO roles at a variety of NASDAQ listed, private equity owned, and venture capital backed companies. Kahn, a certified public accountant, is an accomplished and highly networked CFO who is experienced in working with technology-focused companies, both domestically and internationally. In addition to his strong financial background, Kahn also has significant experience managing legal, human resource and information technology functions.

Most recently, Kahn was CFO of TeamStaff, Inc. where he helped the company become a top-performing micro-cap stock and led a public offering. Kahn started his career with Arthur Andersen in the United Kingdom, before transferring to Silicon Valley, where he was part of Andersen's Global High Technologies Industry Team and served as an audit and business advisory manager. Kahn then became CFO of various publicly traded, private equity and venture capital backed companies, achieving over 50 percent IRR for his investors.

Kahn is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a certified information technology professional. He is currently president of the Atlanta chapter of the Association of Chartered Accountants in the United States (ACAUS) and a member of the board of directors of the Atlanta chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). Kahn is also a past president of the Technology Executives Round-table (TER) and has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Wales.

"I'm very proud and excited to be joining the NanoLumens team," Kahn said. "NanoLumens is doing things unlike any other digital signage provider in the industry, and I'm looking forward to doing my part to help them continue this unbelievable rate of growth. Their innovative technology is changing the way the world sees digital signage and I'm confident that I can use my experience and expertise to help take the company to the next level."