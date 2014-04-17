Reflect Taps Doyle for Executive Positions

Reflect is making the addition of Dick Doyle as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Dick brings over 20 years of retail marketing, management and sales experience to Reflect.

In his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Dick will be responsible for strategic business development and client

Dick Doyle

relationship management. “It’s exciting to be joining a company with the reputation and momentum Reflect has in the marketplace. I am eager to grow current and new client relationships to bring innovative in-store digital media solutions to retailers and brands,” said Dick.

Dick’s background in executive management, marketing and sales in the consumer packaged entertainment, technology, and CPG industries allows him to bring over twenty years of experience to Reflect’s leadership team. Prior to joining Reflect, Dick was most recently Executive Vice President, Integrated Customer Solutions, for Acosta Sales and Marketing - who purchased Mosaic Sales Solutions in 2012. As part of Mosaic’s leadership team for more than 10 years – Dick built and led some of Mosaic’s largest client teams serving brands and retailers from Disney to Walmart & Best Buy. Dick holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Boston College.

Servicing brands like Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Verizon Wireless for over a decade, Reflect’s reputation as the go-to turnkey solution provider for in-store digital media has led to rapid growth including nine new clients in the last eight months. “I am very, very excited that Dick has joined Reflect. His experience working with Fortune 100 companies in North America brings invaluable experience and insight into our organization. I am confident his experience will bring measurable business value to our current and future customers,” said Bill Warren, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Reflect.