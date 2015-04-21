Reflect Board of Directors

Reflect, a turnkey digital media solutions provider for out-of-home networks, has added three new members to their Board of Directors. Reflect’s experienced growth, in the past year. In addition, Reflect’s transition into a full-service digital media provider has increased demand for their managed services.

New to Reflect’s Board of Directors:

Dave Rader

Dave Rader - Former EVP, Frito-Lay



Mr. Rader brings over 35 years of finance, marketing and branding expertise to Reflect. He retired as Executive Vice President Frito-Lay North America in 2010 after a lengthy career with PepsiCo in various executive positions across the company.

After graduating from Ohio State University, Mr. Rader started his career at Chrysler Corporation in 1973 working in Marketing and Strategy. In 1975, he began his 35 year career with PepsiCo at Frito-Lay, working as an Analyst. Mr. Rader also led the marketing and strategic direction of the Taco Bell acquisition, as well as being the Controller. He served as the Vice President of Finance and the General Manager of the South Pacific Region for PepsiCo Food Service, a shared services organization created to support PepsiCo Restaurants. He later became CFO of PepsiCo Food Service and was a member of the team that divested PFS to AmeriServe in 1998.

He then served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Frito-Lay, the largest snack foods company in the world until January 2010. He retired from PepsiCo in June of 2010.

Mr. Rader serves as Chairman of the Board of Sabra Dipping Company, a Joint Venture between PepsiCo and Strauss, and is a Board member of the United Way Foundation of Dallas. He is a member of the Ohio State University Alumni Association, and has served on various committees and fundraising efforts for St. Andrew United Methodist Church. He has also served on various Charities’ Boards in Plano and Dallas, Texas.

Former EVP of Frito-Lay, Dave Rader said, “I am excited to be joining the Reflect Board at such an amazing time in the evolution of this company. The future of merchandising and in-store marketing is centered in the digital world and Reflect is on the leading edge of this revolution. Every retailer and every manufacturer will have to take advantage of the in-store digital opportunity and Reflect is their best choice to help lead them there. I want to help them make this transformation happen.”

Guy Kerr

Guy Kerr - Former EVP, Belo Corp.



Guy Kerr brings over 35 years of legal experience and media involvement to Reflect. Mr. Kerr is a business executive, chief legal officer, government affairs lead and law firm partner with significant involvement in public company board governance, management and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, SEC, finance and regulatory matters, as well as First Amendment and other media industry issues.

After a 22-year career as a corporate and securities partner with a major Dallas-based law firm, Mr. Kerr spent the last 13 years focused on managing and advising two NYSE-listed media companies in all aspects of their fast-paced television, newspaper and digital businesses, including playing an essential role in the 2013 sale of Belo Corp. for $2.2 billion.

Former EVP of Belo Corp., Guy Kerr said, “In today’s growing video-centric world, Reflect is well positioned to participate in the growth that lies ahead and I am excited about being part of the team assembled to make that happen.”

Matt Bender

Matt Bender - Managing Director, Riveron Consulting



Matt Bender brings over 20 years of market strategy and consulting capabilities to Reflect’s Board of Directors. As Managing Director of Riveron Consulting, Mr. Bender is responsible for market strategy, practice development, engagement delivery, and client loyalty in the firm’s Southwest Region. He has twenty years of experience in strategic growth, client service, community service, and relationship development with a special emphasis in the accounting, finance, and technology industries.

Prior to joining Riveron, Mr. Bender’s business development and client service experience included serving clients at RSM McGladrey, Inc. as Managing Business Development Director. In addition, he served as Corporate Account Executive & Global Partner Account Manager at Microsoft Corporation, as well as a Business Development Manager for KPMG after starting his career as a commercial banker in the Southeast.

Managing Director Matt Bender of Riveron Consulting said, “Reflect continues to showcase an exciting combination of people, service offerings, and Clients, and I’m proud to be affiliated with such a dynamic team. Having watched the company’s growth for the past several years and seeing the opportunities ahead, I’m convinced that an increasing number of Clients will benefit from the ingenuity and attention Reflect consistently provides.”

Introduced to the market in 2005, ReflectView is employed by some of the most well-known brands in the world. Large-scale digital media networks powered by Reflect are managing more than 350,000 screens across the United States and Canada.

Reflect focuses intently on the fact that consumer-facing companies must find new ways to extend the positive customer experience across the multiple channels of the customer journey, including mobile, social media, broadcast, and brick-and-mortar locations, while maintaining a consistent brand message and approach.