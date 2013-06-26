Help Set the DiSi Standard

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association is taking action to create an escalating standards scale of digital place-based platform capabilities to help creative agencies and marketers best realize the potential of the medium.

"Content producers require an intuitive way to understand the features, formats and APIs available to them on digital place-based networks," said Daniel Parisien, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for BroadSign and Chair of the DPAA's Technology Committee. "They also need a means of identifying the adoption levels of said capabilities to determine how compatible their campaigns will be with today's networks. These requirements are barriers to innovation and restrict the excitement agencies could and should feel about digital place-based."

The DPAA is thus developing the DiSi interoperability standard (pronounced "dizzy" and short for digital signage) to establish a common language among players in the industry. DiSi will be defined by a survey of DPAA members, as well as networks and technology providers beyond the organization.