Robe Taps Thommy Hall as Regional Sales Manager

Czech Republic-based lighting manufacturer Robe Lighting has appointed Thommy Hall as Regional Sales Manager of the Western United States.

Thommy Hall

Hall, based in Las Vegas, was most recently with Philips Lighting as the Western Regional Sales Manager for Philips Entertainment.

Due to customer demand and increased popularity, Robe Lighting is expanding its reach in the U.S. under new CEO Bob Schacherl. This is one of several new appointments to be announced in the coming weeks in order to provide Robe clients better sales support and enhanced customer service.

“This is absolutely a huge move for me,” said Hall. “Joining Robe is so exciting. It’s a big deal to work again with Bob and I’m so excited about the product line. There’s an incredibly broad range of luminaires for both entertainment and architectural applications.”

Hall has more than 20 years of prior industry experience on a variety of sales teams including Vari-Lite, High End Systems, Hawaii Stage Lighting & Rentals and Sunbelt Scenic Studios.