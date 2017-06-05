RealMotion Debuts Next-Generation Ideation Platform

The What:RealMotion (booth 1486), the technology division of the experiential design studio Float4, aims to fuse the worlds of art, gaming, and digital engineering with the introduction of its RealMotion content generation, editing, and monitoring platform that consists of the RM Designer, RM Server, and RM Admin components. The platform will be formally unveiled and demonstrated at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: Available in RM Ultra, RM Pro, RM Lite, and RM Micro system configurations to meet specific project needs, the RealMotion platform consists of three core components. The RM Designer module empowers users to create, collaborate, and deploy content utilizing real-time content editing, generation, and compositing software. RM Servers host, generate, connect, and enable real-time content manipulation, playback, and delivery. The RM Admin module provides online system monitoring, information flow, and management.

“The true integration of compelling digital experiences within physical spaces is now possible,” said Sevan Dalkian, co-founder and CTO of RealMotion. “The RealMotion platform is a complete ecosystem of tools that empowers AV integrators, creative minds, and site operators to unleash and harness the creative power of true real-time content generation and put it to the service of innovation in a wide variety of physical spaces—hotels, restaurants, corporate lobbies, theaters, retail shopping centers—literally wherever the need exists for digital artistry to interact with consumers.”

The idea for the RealMotion platform came from the real-world design experiences of the Float4 studio team who were working on creating compelling digital experiences within physical spaces for the forward-looking clients like the Sofitel Baltimore Paris Hotel, the Hotel Mere in Canada, eBay’s corporate headquarters, the Seneca Buffalo Casino, and the Liberty Lights Mall in Cincinnati, OH, among others.

“More than a decade of intensive research and development has been invested in this platform at the service of some very specific and demanding clients,” Dalkian said. “RealMotion is a rock-solid design platform that is already in operation at sites in Canada, the United States, and in Europe. It is now ready to inspire the entire global AV integration community and the customers that it serves.”

The Bottom Line: According to Dalkian, the RealMotion platform is available for immediate delivery to customers and comes with a lease financing option to make the investment that much more affordable. “We have created a digitally compelling and creative real-time software and server solution that is also extensible and cost-effective to own and operate. It is the first platform of its kind to merge the worlds of art, gaming, and engineering to generate an amazingly creative way to integrate digital content into physical spaces. We encourage everyone to see it in action at InfoComm 2017.”