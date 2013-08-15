PhoenixQuattro3 Conference Phone Supports Distance Learning

The What: Phoenix Audio Technologies has expanded the capabilities of its all-in-one conference speakerphone, the Quattro3, to meet the needs of the growing learning environment.

The Quattro3 Power Hub removes concern for how far the Quattro3 is located from its power and data source.

With the introduction of two new accessories for the Quattro3, the unit can now be mounted to the ceiling as well as be installed more than 100 feet away from the power outlet and video codec. The pick up range, up to 20 feet, coupled with a loud speaker, covers almost twice the area as traditional conference speakerphones, the company says. Broadcasting in full HD audio, the Quatto3 ensures a clear audio environment for all participants.

The What Else: The capabilities of the Quattro3 provide distance learning facilities with a more affordable alternative to traditional ceiling mount setups that require high-end microphones, audio mixers, and speakers. The plug-and-play features of the Quattro3 eliminate the need to individually test and balance each microphone in a room. The Quattro3 is an easily deployed solution for all learning environments.