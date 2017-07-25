RCF Introduces FiRPHASE DSP Technology

RCF has introduced FiRPHASE technology in its DSP processing. FiRPHASE is designed to provide more transparency, clarity, and linearity into the brand’s new speaker products.

The first products to receive the new DSP include the HDL6-A and HDL50-A line array systems, TT45-CXA monitor, RCF ART 3 Series, ART 7 Series, and HD Series two-way composite speaker cabinets. Other RCF products with proprietary RDNet control software will be able to be upgraded through firmware updates.

Advanced FiR filtering technology has been conceived to deliver transparent sound and enhanced clarity. Transducers are engineered to have a natural characteristic that emit various frequencies in such a way that they are not time-aligned, therefore affecting the purity of sound from the original signal source.

The FiRPHASE technology monitors and adjusts these minute delays to provide an end result of 0 degrees linear phase. The algorithm corrects phase and amplitude by taking into account the weak points of the transducers and the resonances or cancellations created by the transducer.

The RCF FiRPHASE processing uses impulse response measurements to invert the loudspeaker’s phase without touching the amplitude equalization. This technique allows for increased control of phase at lower frequencies, reaching a higher resolution than industry-standard FIR filters have permitted.

The result is optimized dynamics, phase, and sonic detail for more transparency of the original input signal, increasing the quality of sound and performance of the speaker.