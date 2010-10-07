Haivision Is HIPAA-Compliant

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA—HIPAA security features are now available within Haivision Network Video’s end-to-end video-over-IP distribution solutions. Haivision’s Furnace IP video system coupled with its Makito encoders now deliver such compliance through its support of AES encryption, conditional access, and detailed reporting.

Haivision’s products are compliant with the “technical safeguards” as outlined in HIPAA’s security rule specifically relating to access controls, audit controls, integrity, authentication, and transmission of electronic patient health information (ePHI). Further, Haivision offers the security of end-to-end AES encrypted IP video combined with the Furnace’s unique client/server soft player InStream. With these attributes, administrators address the fundamental requirement of controlling and reporting on exactly who accesses what data and when.

Dedicated to the medical market, Haivision is taking the lead on consulting healthcare customers by making available a “HIPAA Reference Manual.”

Stampede Adds Bretford

CHICAGO, IL—Bretford Manufacturing’s furniture systems are now available through a distribution relationship with Stampede. Stampede integrators and architects can now complete their business and education projects by incorporating a full room of Bretford’s Basics brand AV carts, laptop carts, lecterns, tables, and more.

Casio Launches 3D Virtual Room Tour

DOVER, NJ—Casio America’s website now offers a 3D virtual tour of projector products which outlines new specifications and capabilities related to the company’s innovative GREEN SLIM line of mercuryfree, high-brightness projectors. The Virtual Room Experience engages prospective buyers by providing an interactive demonstration of how the projector can enhance their viewing experience in the boardroom, classroom, or living room.

LOS ANGELES, CA—At the production of the 16th X Games, ESPN used a multi-node MediorNet installation from Riedel Communications onsite to distribute video signals for the live event. MediorNet, a fiber-based signal transport solution with point-to-multipoint capabilities, provided a network allowing the routing of more than 30 video signals. Six MediorNet mainframes with 40 inputs and 48 outputs fed various video walls as well as commentary positions with information and program from the different event locations.