Haivision & MxN Provide Digital Signage in the Middle East

Haivision has announced that MxN Middle East is now in its fifth year as a certified reseller of the CoolSign digital signage product. CoolSign was recently purchased by Haivision. From its corporate headquarters in Dubai's prestigious Dubai Media City, MxN provides technology, consultation, and content services to clients and customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has successfully delivered client solutions based on CoolSign technology across a range of market verticals including banking, retail, corporate, and leading educational institutions.

"We have always had a great positive working relationship with CoolSign, and through this new partnership with Haivision, we look forward to continuing our provision of this industry-leading digital signage solution," said Raad Raad, managing director, MxN. "As we continue our own expansion, opening a technical and content development hub in Amman, Jordan and developing a few strategic distributors in key markets, we will be even better positioned to deliver and support CoolSign solutions across the Middle East."

Haivision says that the CoolSign digital signage solution boasts all the features and functions needed for any signage installation, from small deployments to sophisticated multiscreen landmark displays to large-scale global networks. Launched in 1998, CoolSign has a long legacy of innovation, pioneering many aspects of digital signage technology including n-tier architecture, native multicasting support, real-time connectivity, full edge device monitoring and control, flexible media scheduling, closed data architecture, bandwidth usage controls, and many others. In addition to being, scalable, reliable, and efficient, CoolSign boasts a management user interface that provides rich functionality in a simple, elegant, easy-to-use manner.

MxN technical staff has the highest level of CoolSign training, and the company's creative staff develops content in both Arabic and English. The company thus is equipped to help customers across the Middle East to turn digital displays into effective communication tools. MxN also offers these services as part of a full channel-management solution that virtually eliminates the operational burden for the customer. MxN is currently planning construction of the region's first digital signage and interactive media showroom.

"MxN is an extremely valuable partner in the Middle East market, and the company's knowledge of CoolSign, its strong client base, and its commitment to providing sophisticated and effective digital media solutions will be critical to continued adoption of CoolSign across this active region," said Richard Brice, vice president, EMEA, Haivision.