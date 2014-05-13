Radial Launches Minisite for Stagebug SB-15 Tailbone High Performance Signal Buffer

Radial Engineering announced the launch of the StageBug SB-15 Tailbone high performance signal buffer minisite. The new site can be viewed here.



"Once again we offer the full story on one of our products from development to market," said Radial president Peter Janis. "The SB-15 Tailbone is designed to sit at the beginning of the signal chain and drive multiple pedals without adding any noise. That's often an issue with high impedance circuits. It has the same award winning class-A buffer that is in the Radial JD7 which is used by guitarists including Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Steve Lukather."